Bonus point win for Crusaders over Brumbies

[Source: 1News]

Crusaders earned a 35-17 victory in Christchurch against the previously unbeaten Brumbies tonight in the Super Rugby Pacific.

Leicester Fainga’anuku continued his hot form for the Crusaders, scoring two tries.

Other tries for the Crusaders were scored by Braydon Ennor, Codie Taylor and Christian Lio-Willie while Richie Mo’unga converted five.

On the other hand, Brumbies managed to score two tries through Ryan Lonerganand and Corey Toole while Lonergan managed a penalty and two conversions.

Crusaders led 21-3 at half time.