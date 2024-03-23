Big teams through to eliminations

[Source: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s/ Facebook]

The stage is set for the second round of eliminations in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

Army Green will take on Fire at this hour followed by Navy against Wainimala Babaas.

EMS Tabadamu takes on Uluinakau at 8:34am while DXC Babaraians meets Flame Tree Colo-i-Suva at 9:15am.

Police face Ratu Filise at 9:31am while New Zealand men’s take on Ravuka Sharks before Raiwasa Taveuni and Navala clash at 10:05am.

Meanwhile in the women’s semi-finals, Mount Masada takes on Savusavu at 10:30am before Seahawks will battle Army at 10:46am.

The cup quarterfinals will begin at 1:01pm and the men’s semis begins at 3:35pm before the cup final kicks off at 7:30pm.