Best cleared for Origin decider

Bradman Best [Source: Nine News]

New South Wales centre Bradman Best has declared he’s fit to play in the State of Origin series decider after being sent for precautionary scans on yesterday.

The 22-year-old pulled up with hamstring tightness after Newcastle’s win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The news threatened to throw the Blues’ preparations for Game Three into chaos, however Best arrived in camp yesterday as planned after the scans cleared him of injury.

The Origin decider will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Wednesday.