Back to drawing board for Fijiana Drua

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua may have celebrated a historic Super W rugby home win in Nadi yesterday but they’ll need to be better against the Rebels next weekend in Suva.
Captain Bitila Tawake said after the 12-7 win over the Brumbies yesterday that they’ve created history for women in rugby in Fiji.
However, Tawake adds there was a lot of pressure in the match.
Coach Inoke Male was disappointed with the stoppages in the match due to the weather and other factors.
Male says their scrums needs a lot of work ahead of the Rebels match.
The Rebels was thrashed 43-0 by the Reds yesterday.
Fijiana Drua takes on the Rebels next Saturday at 1:05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
The match will be the curtain raiser to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Rebels at 3:35pm.