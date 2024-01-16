Amazing rugby depth in Fiji: Tietjens

Former New Zealand 7s coach Sir Gordon Tietjens

Former New Zealand 7s coach Sir Gordon Tietjens says he continues to be amazed by the depth of rugby talent in Fiji.

Tietjens will be guiding the Ambassadors All Stars side in this week’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s and says he never turns down an opportunity to visit the country and watch the local talent on display.

“A country, there’s more depth here than any country in the world, it’s fantastic and I always remember coming here way back in 1993 with a NZ 7s B team and we were beaten by the club teams and the depth is just unbelievable really.”

The legendary mentor says the All Stars team will be ably led by former South Africa captain Kyle Brown and local hero Semi Kunatani.

“He is a great Fijian player and he will be leading the boys, he knows what it’s like here and it’s going to be tough, it’s a tough tournament, we got New Zealand first up so the guys are looking forward to it.”

The All Stars will face their baptism of fire on Thursday when they face the New Zealand Development side in their opening game.