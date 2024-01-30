All good at Rugby House says Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union

The Fiji Rugby Union says it remains fully committed to supporting its current coaching staff and players and fostering a positive environment for all national teams.

Interim Chair of FRU, Peter Mazey, highlighted this in a press statement where he stated that the FRU’s Trust Board meeting has been misinterpreted by some, particularly on social media.

Mazey says discussions at yesterday’s meeting were centered around the regular operational matters concerning the Rugby House.

Article continues after advertisement

He says during this meeting they also received departmental reports, operations budgets for 2024, and a review of this year’s domestic tournament plans as they get ready to meet Union members tomorrow.

He adds that as part of the trustee’s review procedure following every tournament, the High Performance Unit General Manager and the Board conduct a review, meeting with the coaches and the teams, in this instance, the Fiji Airways 7s teams.

Mazey says this review aims to assess the team’s performance and identify areas for improvement.

He emphasized that any decisions regarding the coaching staff would only be made after thorough discussions with all parties, including players and support staff.