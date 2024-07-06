All Blacks edge England in one point thriller

[Source: All Blacks]

Showing level heads and competitive defence, the All Blacks gained a first-up 16-15 Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Test win over England in Dunedin on Saturday.

England seized on All Blacks’ first five-eighths Damian McKenzie being timed out of a penalty goal attempt a minute from the end of the game.

They looked to move the ball, and it was unfortunate that one of their players of the day, fullback George Furbank, was penalised for holding on too long in the tackle, and the All Blacks put the ball out to secure a win that bore all the hallmarks of a first Test of the season.

The one-point margin repeated that of the 28-27 when the two sides last played in Dunedin in 2014.

There was hesitancy, lack of coordination and frustration in being unable to piece together the continuity that can only be played with quick possession.

England tried their methods to move the ball similarly, but in the end, the All Blacks’ power game paid off when using their big forwards, led superbly by captain and lock Scott Barrett, his locking partners Patrick Tuipulotu and replacement Tupou Vaa’i, starting props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax and their substitutes Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Fletcher Newell.

It was that sort of game, and the All Blacks could take satisfaction in winning when having to graft to make ground.

They launched a barrage of kicks downfield, where wing Sevu Reece applied outstanding pressure on the chase.

Early scrum exchanges were muddled; the All Blacks showed power in one scrum to win a penalty, while England secured a penalty and a free kick from two of theirs, first five-eighths Marcus Smith missing with a comfortable penalty goal chance from the first.

Seeing off the pressure from early England, the All Blacks struck after Tuipulotu capped good work with wing Mark Tele’a and fullback Stephen Perofeta, who had two strong runs—the second produced quick ball for McKenzie to put a crosskick to Reece’s wing, who crossed in the 15th minute to mark his return to Test play with the first try.