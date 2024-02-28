Rugby

$40k boost for Macuata and Bua Rugby Unions

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 28, 2024 3:56 pm

[Photo: Supplied]

The Macuata and Bua Rugby Union teams are gearing up for a promising season with the backing of Fiji Pine Limited.

Each union has secured $40,000 in sponsorship, which will support their participation in the 2024 Skipper Cup and Farebrother Trophy competitions.

Fiji Pine hopes that this sponsorship will assist the unions in their upcoming challenges.

They aim to facilitate the development of rugby for both young men and women, helping them pursue their rugby dreams and create opportunities for a better future through employment and rugby contracts, both locally and abroad.

The sponsorship is particularly beneficial for Bua Rugby, which aims to reach the Vanua Cup Competition finals and secure a promotion to the Skipper Cup competition while Macuata Rugby is eyeing a spot in the 2024 Skipper Cup finals.

The funds will be released gradually based on the needs of the unions.

Meanwhile in Skipper Cup round two games this Saturday, Ba hosts Yasawa at Vinod Patel Park, Suva will take on Lautoka at Churchill Park, Nadroga will host Namosi at Lawaqa Park, Naitasiri battles Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nadi faces Macuata at Subrail Park.

