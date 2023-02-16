Walter not risking Reynolds in trial match

Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds will be rested for their pre-season clash against the Cowboys on Saturday.

Reynolds has pulled up with back soreness after training this week and coach Kevin Walters says there is no use taking a risk with him in a trial game.

The Broncos reported that Reynolds completed training on Tuesday without issue but woke up with a tight back yesterday so he’ll be kept in cotton wool for the Round 1 clash.

Brisbane will be up against the defending premiers Panthers in round one on March 3rd.