Wakeham signs for Manly feeder club

Fiji Bati five-eighth Brandon Wakeham has joined Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles team for the 2024 season.

Blacktown General Manager Todd Darvall says with his extensive experience, the 24-year-old is expected to greatly contribute to the team and expresses the club’s eagerness to sign a high-quality half like Wakeham.

Darvall believes that Wakeham will play a crucial role as a leader on the field for the Blacktown team, which is a feeder team to the Manly Sea Eagles in the National Rugby League.

Wakeham has 40 NRL games under his belt for the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Wests Tigers, with 10 test matches for the Fiji Bati side.