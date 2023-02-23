Vosarogo launches FSSRL season

Former Fiji National Rugby League Chairman and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo is proud of how much school’s rugby league has grown.

Officiating at the launch of the 2023 Fiji Secondary School Rugby League season, Vosarogo says he’s pleased to see the continuous work done by the FNRL in developing young players to realize their potential and achieve their goals.

Vosarogo says the sport has taken a huge leap since its inception in 2007 with only four participating schools to now 83 in 2023.

10 girls’ teams will compete this year.

The Minister reminded players to stick to their identity, take small steps, take constructive criticism and challenge themselves in every game to be better.

He also expressed his gratitude to the teachers, management and parents for their selfless sacrifices over the years, supporting the players to move a step further in achieving their targeted goals.

The FSSRL competition starts on Saturday for both the South Eastern and Western zones.