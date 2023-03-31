Turuva double earns Panthers massive win over Raiders

Sunia Turuva celebrates after scoring one of his tries [Source: NRL]

Fiji international Sunia Turuva was in tremendous form as his two tries helped the Panthers thrash the Raiders 53-12 in what was the biggest score put up by a team so far in 2023.

The game was closely contested through the opening 40 minutes, and the Panthers led by just seven points after a Turuva double and a Nathan Cleary field goal.

But after an admirable first-half effort, the Raiders had no answer for what the defending premiers came out of the break with, as the Panthers found their attacking mojo and ran in seven tries to their opponent’s one.

The real damage was done in the first 12 minutes of the second period, during which time Izack Tago scored a quickfire double and Cleary got over for his 50th NRL try to shoot the Panthers clear.

Further strikes from Zac Hosking, Tyrone Peachey, Stephen Crichton and Jaeman Salmon made for a miserable night at GIO Stadium for much of the 15,334 in attendance.

The result gave co-captain Isaah Yeo a win in game number 200, while improving Penrith to a 2-2 record, having had the bye in Round 3.

