Tedesco primed for new season

Roosters captain James Tedesco is primed for a big season.

The rugby league star will play his fifth season for the side and the players are hungry.

Speaking to nrl.com, he adds the team will do everything on and off the field to be the best they can and it’s exciting for them going forward.

One familiar face that Roosters fans will be looking forward to seeing is five-eighth Luke Keary, who will return to the side following a year-long stint on the sidelines due to injury.

The Roosters face the Knights at 4pm on Saturday.

Round one of the NRL starts this Thursday with defending champion, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers taking on the Sea Eagles.