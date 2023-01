Jayden Sullivan. [Source: NRL]

Dragons’ utility Jayden Sullivan suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season training over the weekend.

The club confirmed that the 21-year-old suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain on Saturday which could see him sidelined for up to six weeks.

Sullivan is likely to miss the club’s first pre-season trial against St Helens on February 11 but remains a chance to face the Rabbitohs in the Charity Shield a week later.