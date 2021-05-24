Home

Rugby League

Storm ease to win over Knights

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 28, 2022 5:13 am

The Storm was too strong for the Knights walking away with a 24-10 win in the pre-season hit-out last night.

Bradman Best opened the scoring in the seventh minute from a nice kickback inside from Enari Tuala.

Storm’s George Jennings got on the board at the second time of asking, touching down from a nice Jahrome Hughes kick in the 13th minute.

Cameron Munster set up Tyran Wishart in the 48th before development hooker Bronson Garlick set up Felise Kaufusi to make it 18-4.

Jake Clifford broke the line and scored himself at the three-quarter mark and was promptly handed an early mark before Jayden Nikorima stretched the Storm’s lead from a Brandon Smith kick seven minutes from full time.

