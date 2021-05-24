Storm ease to win over Knights

The Storm was too strong for the Knights walking away with a 24-10 win in the pre-season hit-out last night.

Bradman Best opened the scoring in the seventh minute from a nice kickback inside from Enari Tuala.

Storm’s George Jennings got on the board at the second time of asking, touching down from a nice Jahrome Hughes kick in the 13th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Cameron Munster set up Tyran Wishart in the 48th before development hooker Bronson Garlick set up Felise Kaufusi to make it 18-4.

Jake Clifford broke the line and scored himself at the three-quarter mark and was promptly handed an early mark before Jayden Nikorima stretched the Storm’s lead from a Brandon Smith kick seven minutes from full time.