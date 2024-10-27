Sivo seals three year deal with Leeds

Maika Sivo [Source: Leeds Rhinos/Facebook]

Fiji Bati winger, Maika Sivo, who scored a double last night against Cook Islands has signed for Super League side, Leeds Rhinos.

Eels winger, Sivo, sealed a three-year deal with Leeds.

Sivo’s switch to the Rhinos will reunite him with Leeds coach Brad Arthur, who was in charge of Sydney club Parramatta for 10 years.

Article continues after advertisement

He becomes the Rhinos’ fourth recruit since the end of the 2024 Super League campaign.

Sivo says it’ll be a new experience but he’s ready for it.

‘I’m looking forward for the challenge ahead with my family and the kids are excited to come over’.

The Momi villager from Nadroga will join other Bati stars like Joe Lovodua, Ben Nakubuwai and Waqa Blake in the Super League.