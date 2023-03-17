Sivo and RCG among five charged

Maika Sivo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Fijians Maika Sivo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are among the five players charged by the NRL’s Match Review Committee after last night’s match.

The Eels opened round three against the Sea Eagles last night losing 30-34 at 4 Pines Park.

Sivo faces an $1800 fine for Contrary Conduct after an incident involving Christian Tuipulotu.

If he challenges the offence and loses, he is liable to pay $2500.

Campbell-Gillard can accept a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea for a Grade 1 shoulder charge.

The penalty increases to two games if RCG is found guilty at the judiciary.