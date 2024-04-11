Silktails players showing positive attitude

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails assistant coach Timoci Duve has commended the team’s positive attitude in training.

Duve says despite struggling in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition, the players are always looking to learn from their mistakes and improve their game each week.

He emphasizes the significance of these aspects in nurturing a team with ambitious goals for the future, despite their current winless streak.

“They’ve been giving their all and we are happy with the response we have been getting from them as far as our preparations are concerned. It’s not only the on-field preparation and training but also off the field, something that we are trying to improve on.”

He adds their coaching staff are also looking at ways to improve the player’s holistic development.

The Silktails will take on the Penrith Panthers on Saturday at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round six of the competition.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC 2 channel.