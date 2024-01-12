Silktails in talks on possible women’s team

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says that talks are underway on the possibility of introducing a women’s team.

Naiqama says that including a Silktails women’s is part of the club’s vision for the near future, as a means to grow the sport among women and girls.

The former Fiji Bati skipper adds that if this plan comes to fruition, it will present a positive leap forward for the semi-professional rugby league club.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know FNRL are doing their part in growing the game over here. We have had some success with the Bulikula when they first came in they fell a bit short of qualifying for the next World Cup. Wise Kativerata our national coach is tapping into that space and tryna grow that space.”

Meanwhile, the Silktails extended squad is currently in camp and the 30-man squad will be named at the end of the month to participate in the New South Wales Jersey Flegg Cup competition in Australia.

They will play against the West Tigers in their opening match on March 9th.