Silktails defeated by Storm

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails were defeated 10-28 by the Melbourne Storm in round 16 of the Jersey Flegg Cup competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this afternoon.

The hosts struggled with poor decision-making and ball-handling errors failing to execute and capitalize on opportunities.

Despite these issues, the Silktails’ strong defense managed to contain the Storm to some extent.

The Storm took a commanding 20-0 lead by halftime.

The Silktails found the tryline in the second half after a momentary lapse by the Storm but it was not enough to secure a comeback.

They will face the Sea Eagles next week at Four Pines Park in Sydney.