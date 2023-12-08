Silktails apply for NSW junior grade comp

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails side have put in an application to compete in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition in New South Wales, Australia next year.

Coach Wes Naiqama says after competing in the tier-three Ron Massey Cup competition for the past three years, the side will look to feature in the Jersey Flegg Cup, which is a junior rugby league competition for Under-21 players.

“We play all the big NRL clubs over 24 rounds and its probably the right direction for the club to go into seeing that we have always recruited straight out of high school or development clubs but we’re still waiting to hear back from the New South Wales Rugby League but we’re preparing to play in that competition.”

Naiqama says an announcement will be made soon on which competition the Silktails will participate in.

There are currently 38 players in the extended squad that are in trial camp in Lautoka and Naiqama says he will name his final 30-member squad in February.