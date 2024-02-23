Seven remains for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/ Facebook]

Only seven players from the Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails from the Ron Massey Cup last season are still with the club this year.

These players are still eligible to play in the Jersey Flegg competition which is for under 21.

The Silktails youngsters will be tested for the first time tomorrow when they take on the Fiji National Rugby League Academy team in a curtain raiser to the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights NRL pre-season game.

Silktails Assistant Coach Timoci Duve says even though it’s just a trial match, it means a lot to them.

“It’s quite interesting preparing for the Jersey Flegg comp, after 13 weeks this is our first hit out, our first trial match and we’re flying away on Tuesday for our second trial match against Gold Coast Titans in Gold Coast.”

The Silktails meet FNRL Academy at 12:30pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka before the Storm faces the Knights at 2:35pm.