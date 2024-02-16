Schools rugby league games for tomorrow cancelled

The Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League round one games which are supposed to be played tomorrow have been cancelled.

This is for the Western and South Eastern Zones.

The decision has been made due to the adverse weather conditions currently affecting most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the FSSRL competition was launched today at the Vodafone Headquarters in Suva.

Initially, the competition was planned for tomorrow at the St Marcellin Primary School in Vatuwaqa, Ra High School, Ba Methodist High School, Nadovu Park in Lautoka, and Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.