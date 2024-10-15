Perfect time for players to reconnect with their roots: Hayne

Jarryd Hayne [left]

Former NRL player and Vodafone Fiji Bati mentor for the Pacific Bowl Championship Jarryd Hayne says it’s been a long time coming for players with Fijian heritage to return to the country and play in front of their fans and families at home.

Hayne, who will assist the coaching staff while mentoring the players says this is also a great opportunity for those who haven’t been to Fiji before to learn about the culture and way of life.

He adds that he looks forward to giving back to the country through the sport and is eager to see the team give their all in this weekend’s first match against the PNG Kumuls.

“The Aboriginal culture in Australia they are starting to understand this a lot more and so it’s awesome for the guys with Fijians links to come back and understand our culture and be around it and be around the team environment, it’s been awesome.”

He adds that this weekend’s game will be interesting, knowing how tough the PNG side is, no matter who they face on the field.

Hayne also mentions that the Kumuls always play with full intensity and are deeply passionate about the game.

The Fiji Bati squad will face the PNG Kumuls at 8pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.