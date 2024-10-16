One at a time says Fiji Bati captain

Vodafone Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica says the team will focus on each of their two upcoming games individually ensuring steady progress without rushing.

This comes as the side prepares for the Pacific Bowl Championship this weekend.

If they win, the Fiji Bati will face the team that finishes at the bottom of the Pacific Cup, which features Australia, New Zealand and Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says they expect a strong challenge from Papua New Guinea and are mindful that the visiting team will be seeking revenge for last year’s 43-16 loss in the same competition.

“We have to take it a week at a time – our focus will be on PNG now especially as they won the Pacific Cup last year in PNG so we have to take it a week at a time.”

The captain adds that so far they’ve had a pretty good two days working on their game plan for Saturday.

Kamikamica is confident in the teams abilities to come out on top especially as they host this competition for the first time in the country.

The Fiji Bati squad will face the PNG Kumuls at 8pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They will meet the Cook Islands next Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.