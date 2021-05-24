Naiqama on board to coach Silktails in 2022

Wes Naiqama is keen to stay on as the Kaiviti Silktails head coach for the 2022 season.

The former NRL and Fiji Bati star will lead the team to the NSWRL Ron Massey Cup, which will also be his third season for the Silktails in the Australian domestic competition.

Under Naiqama’s leadership, the Silktails ended their 2021 campaign with a 6-7 record from 13 matches and were sixth place on the ladder.

Their trip was cut short after the final rounds of the competition were canceled alongside other NSWRL competitions.

The players will begin their pre-season in Fiji at one of the three high-performance academies they will travel back to Sydney in late December-early January.