Montoya, Wiliame and Wakeham in pre-season lineups

Round one of the NRL pre-season challenge starts this Thursday with the Warriors hosting West Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Two former and one current Fiji Bati reps will be active for their respective sides.

Marcelo Montoya and Brayden Wiliame have been named to start for the Warriors.

Montoya is on the wing while Wiliame will wear the number three jumper.

New Tigers signing Brandon Wakeham is at halfback for the Tigers.

The Warriors play West Tigers at 7pm on Thursday.