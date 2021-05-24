Momirovski out to upset old team

Last season Paul Momirovski was part of the Storm squad that celebrated grand final success over the Panthers last year, but now he’s plotting on a way to trump his old team.

With star Penrith winger Brian To’o in doubt with an ankle injury, Momirovski has again been named at centre for Saturday’s preliminary final clash against Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium.

He is yet to play in a grand final however, missing out on that experience when his Roosters beat the Storm in 2018 and again watching from the sidelines as Melbourne took out the 2020 title.

The Panthers face the Storm on Saturday at 6pm in the preliminary final and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

On Friday, the Rabbitohs take on the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

[Source: nrl.com]