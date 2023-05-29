Marzhew stars for Knights

[Source: NRL.com]

A Greg Marzhew hat-trick led the Knights to a gutsy 28-18 win over the Sea Eagles in round 13 of the NRL last night.

Marzhew’s performance, consisting of 11 tackle breaks, three line breaks and 172 run metres capped off the 26-year-old’s superb start to the season.

A Manly side missing skipper Daly Cherry-Evans and the Trbojevic trio stood tall but the Knights’ left-side proved too strong for the visitors, with Jackson Hastings combining surperbly with Kalyn Ponga,

Bradman Best and Marzhew to produce an attacking masterclass at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Overlooked for State of Origin selection for the first time since 2015, Ponga played his first game at fullback since Round 19 last season and was involved from the start.