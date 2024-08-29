Latrell fined $20,000

[Source: NRL]
Latrell Mitchell has been hit with a substantial fine by South Sydney Rabbitohs in response to a photo scandal involving a white substance earlier this month.
Mitchell appeared before the Rabbitohs board on Tuesday.
By Thursday, the club revealed that they had imposed a $100,000 fine on the star fullback, with $80,000 of it being suspended.
Additionally, Mitchell has agreed to participate in a wellbeing program.
This fine adds to the $20,000 penalty and one-game suspension previously issued by the NRL.
