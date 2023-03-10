Koroisau to start

Api Koroisau [Source: Yahoo Sport AUstralia]

Fiji Bati star Api Koroisau will start hooker for the first time in the NRL for Wests Tigers.

The Tigers captain Koroisau came off the bench last week.

He’s expected to play a leading role in Wests Tigers campaign against the Knights on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Knights star Dane Gagai needs to get through the week to take his place in the side while Tyson Frizell also needs to go through concussion protocols in a bid to play.

The Knights face Tigers at 5:05pm on Sunday.

Tonight the Eels host Sharks at 7pm followed by Broncos and Cowboys at 9pm.