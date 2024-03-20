Government supports FNRL's bid

Fiji Rugby League Players Association President Pio Nakubuwai

Fiji Rugby League Players Association President Pio Nakubuwai expressed immense joy as the Fiji Government officially supported their bid to join the NRL as the 18th team.

He says they are grateful for the government’s recognition of the country’s sporting talent.

An emotional Nakubuwai, while speaking to FBC Sports says he did not believe the sport would get to where it is today.

“That is something that has been a dream for a long time from when we started off, we didn’t really know that the game would develop this far. It’s definitely a surprise and I’m really excited about that.”

The Players Association President is hopeful that FNRL will collaborate effectively with the government in making this dream a reality.

Nakubuwai adds that now they will have to work on training players to match the standard of the competition while they wait for the confirmation.