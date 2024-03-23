Dragons outplay Silktails

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails were thumped 50-12 by the Saint George Illawarra Dragons in their Jersey Flegg Cup round three clash this afternoon.

The Wes Naiqama-coached side were outmatched by the hosts in the curtain raiser to the NRL clash between the Dragons and the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Silktails were trailing 22-0 before second rower Senivalati Vunibola scored a try for a 22-6 margin at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

The Dragons scored two tries after the breather before Vunibola dotted down his second try from a grubber kick as the hosts led 36-12.

Poor defence let the Silktails down as they conceded three more tries as the Dragons reached the half century, condemning the Fijians to their third defeat from as many games.