Crusaders first All Blacks later:Fihaki

Crusaders fullback Chay Fihaki.

The All Blacks number 15 jersey is not something Crusaders fullback Chay Fihaki wants to pursue this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

With Will Jordan out, Fihaki is one of the fullbacks in New Zealand raising their hands for the position.

However, when asked by FBC Sports, Fihaki says it’s something he’s not even considering.

Fihaki who is the nephew of former Flying Fijians center Sale Sorovaki says it’ll be an interesting clash tomorrow.

The 23-year-old will start at fullback against the Drua at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 1:05 pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD channel.