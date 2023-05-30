Cherry-Evans to play 20th Origin match tomorrow

Daly Cherry-Evans [Source: CODE Sports]

A decade after making his Maroons debut off the bench, Daly Cherry-Evans will pull on the iconic jersey for the 20th time in Adelaide in the State of Origin series opener tomorrow.

The road from one to 20 has had more than its share of potholes for the resilient and highly regarded Sea Eagle.

This included a two-year stint out of the side in 2016-17 as Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk extended Queensland’s dominance to 11 series wins in 12 years.

Since his debut in Game Two of the 2013 series, Cherry-Evans has played 19 of a possible 29 Origin games, including the last 12 on the trot, all as skipper of his state.

Thurston who played his first 20 Origin games between 2005 and 2011 and winning 13 of those matches says Cherry-Evans has come a long way and this will be a special State of Origin for him.

Tomorrow’s match will kick off at 10.05pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

[Source: Queensland Rugby League]