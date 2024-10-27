Bati banks on Cook Islands

The Fiji Bati will now serve as a nervous audience for next Sunday’s clash between Papua New Guinea Kumuls and Cook Islands in Port Moresby.

Following their 56-6 win over the Cook Islands last night in round two of the Pacific Bowl, it means a Cooks victory over the Kumuls will see the Vodafone Fiji Bati through to the promotion-relegation clash.

The Pacific Bowl winner will play the third placed team from the Pacific Cup in the promotion relegation game.

The winner will play in the Pacific Cup which is the top tier competition and this year, Tonga, Australia and New Zealand are playing in the competition.

Fiji Bati coach, Wise Kativerata says it’s a waiting game for them now.

“Hopefully Cook Islands go to Papua New Guinea and turn it up, thanks to the Cook Island men’s and women’s teams, I want to acknowledge them for the great effort.”

PNG hosts Cook Islands next Sunday at 5pm.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Cup today, Australia faces New Zealand at 5pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.