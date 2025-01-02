Parent coaches deserve recognition, says Athletics Fiji coach

Athletics Fiji coach Bola Tafoou has praised the dedication of a father who coached his son to success, calling for more recognition for parent coaches who play a key role in their children’s athletic development.

Speaking about a standout high jumper from SVC, Tafoou shared his admiration for the boy’s achievements at the 2024 Coca-Cola Games.

“It was really good to see this kid, who’s the intermediate high jump champion, training with Albert Miller, His dad has been coaching him, and I want to congratulate him for doing such a great job. The boy jumped 1.98 meters, which is an incredible performance.”

Tafoou stressed the importance of encouraging and supporting parent coaches, whose efforts often form the foundation of an athlete’s success.

“Athletics Fiji is looking to get the dad accredited so he can continue coaching. He’s done an excellent job, and its worth recognizing.”

By working alongside professional coaches, parents like this high jumper’s dad are helping to build the next generation of Fijian athletes.