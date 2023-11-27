Kulas to face PNG in final

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas football side are through to the women’s final in the 2023 Pacific Games.

The Kulas side proved too strong for New Caledonia in the semi-final this afternoon, winning 3-0.

Ema Mereia got the ball rolling with the opening goal in the 26th minute, as Fiji held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Cema Nasau extended the Kulas lead when she found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

Vanisha Kumar sealed the win with the Kulas’ third goal in the 67th minute.