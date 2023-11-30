Hacere dedicates medal to family

Laisani Hacere after winning a bronze medal in the women's high jump.

This year’s Pacific Games is one Laisani Hacere will always cherish after winning a bronze medal in the women’s high jump.

Hacere, who hails from Moturiki in Lomaiviti but born and bred in Nadroga, dedicates her achievement to her family for their support during her training.

She adds she was initially eyeing the gold medal.

“The atmosphere is quite big and I’m almost there. I like the atmosphere. It’s an experience.”

She adds it was quite challenging taking part in the event.

Hacere says she gave her all her best and is hoping for a better result in the next four years.