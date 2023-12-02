Fiji volleyball teams ranking determined

[Source: Basketball Fiji]

The Fiji Volleyball teams’ ranking have been determined at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

After not participating in the 2019 Games, our national side has achieved a place in the top eight rankings.

The men’s indoor team is ranked 5th, while the women’s team is ranked 3rd, earning a bronze medal for Team Fiji.

In beach volleyball, the women’s side is ranked 4th, while the men’s side is ranked 6th.

The Fiji Volleyball Federation expresses gratitude to all athletes for their contributions in this year’s event and looks forward to achieving better results in the next four years.