New winner for Nawaka 7s

[ Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s / Facebook ]

A new men’s winner will be crowned tomorrow at the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s.

This comes after defending champions, Army Green was beaten 19-14 by TEMC Warriors in the first round of eliminations match in Nadi.

Also out of the Cup competition is Ratu Filise who went down to Nakavika 12-7.

Devo Babas stamped their mark as the top side in Fiji at the moment with a big 39-nil win over Vuda Green.

Wardens Gold also cruised through in its first elimination match beating Waibasaga Blues 24-nil while Tabadamu beat Nakovacake 26-12.

Lavidi Brothers was tested by Nawaka Black but came out on top 12-5 and Police Blue struggled to a 5-nil win against Nahehevia Patriots.

In other eliminations results, Sesame Brothers defeated Vuna 14-5, Nasonini lost 17-19 to Grassroots Rugby, Brothers thrashed Duavata 31-7 and Nakavu beat Duiyasana 17-nil.

Vanuavou Brothers defeated Bula Brothers 10-7, Westfield Tigers 19-7 SR Ubuntu, Vacalea 24-5 Qilai, Nasesevia 7-5 Army Red and Yaro Chiefs 12-7 Ravoravo.

