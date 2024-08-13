Tourney to help with World Cup prep

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Netball Fiji chief executive officer Vivian Koster says the upcoming Rising Star tournament next week allow her and national selectors to gauge the performance of their Fiji Baby Pearls extended side as they prepare for the Netball World Youth Cup next year.

The Fiji Baby Pearls has been separated into two teams for the tournament, Fiji Blue and Fiji Black, and will be competing against their Singapore and Australian counterparts next week at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Koster says playing against the current World Youth champions, New Zealand, will certainly help the side with their preparations, as it would also show where the team stands in terms of performance.

“To get some excellent match play against the current world youth champions New Zealand, with the runner up which is Australia and of course alongside Singapore. All three countries will be at the World Youth Cup in Gibraltar in 2025.”

She adds the side are aware that the tournament would serve as trials for the world cup, and they have been working hard on the court over the past few days.

The five day-tournament will feature a total of six teams, and will kick start next week Monday.