Rakavosa appointed as Netball Sports Development Coordinator

Anasimeci Rakavosa [Source: Supplied]

Former Fiji Pearl Anasimeci Rakavosa has been appointed as Netball Fiji Sports Development Coordinator.

Netball Fiji announced Rakavosa’s appointment in a statement, saying that the role is responsible for the leadership, development and provision of netball opportunities across the country.

Rakavosa will also help build the capacity of the grassroots structures of Netball Fiji to support the delivery of development programs.

She says taking up the role means a lot as she will be doing hands on work with districts and also the development work around communities with future coaches and technical officials.

Rakavosa, who is originally from Lovoni, Ovalau represented the Fiji Pearls between 2000 and 2009 and represented the country at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.