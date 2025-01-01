Men's netball invited for Australia tourney

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Our national men’s netball team is set to participate in an Australian tournament this year, building on their remarkable victory at the Men’s Nations Cup in Singapore last month.

The team’s triumph in Singapore has opened new doors, marking a significant milestone for a side whose last international tournament, prior to their recent success, was held in Fiji back in 2004.

In addition to the Australian tournament, the team has been invited to this year’s Singapore series, where they aim to defend their title and build on their growing reputation.

Netball Fiji President Ruby Ann Sorovaki highlights the team’s thrilling 55-54 victory against the Australia U20 side to claim the Merlion Cup as one of the standout moments of the past year, showcasing the potential of men’s netball on the international stage.