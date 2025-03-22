Navy stuns Seahawks in final-minute to win Marist 7s

Navy clinched the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Women’s title in dramatic fashion, defeating Marist Seahawks 19-15 in the final.

The match came down to the wire, with Navy scoring the winning try in the final minute to seal the victory.

In the third-place playoff, Lilian Amazons secured a 19-5 win over Striders to claim the bronze medal.

Player of the final, Ivamere Nabura scored to tries to help her side lift the title.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will continue tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

