Naholo’s perfect debut

[Source: Super Rugby]

Former Cuvu College student Kini Naholo scored two tries in crucial stages of the game to help the Hurricanes to a 34-17 win over the Waratahs.

The Fijian winger put his injury woes aside and put on a performance that had his All Black brother Waisake Naholo and the rest of the crowd up on their feet in Wellington.

The Hurricanes ran in five tries in challenging conditions, bouncing back from their 25-19 loss against the Blues in round three.

Former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo also got on the try sheets, scoring the Tahs first try.

Round four continues today with three matches, the Chiefs take on the Rebels at 3.35pm, the Blues battle the Crusaders at 6.05pm and Brumbies face Moana Pasifika at 8.35pm.