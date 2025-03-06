“Learning curve for Murray”: Jackson

[ Source: Super Rugby Pacific ]

Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has described Motikiai Murray’s three-week ban as unfortunate, acknowledging the young forward’s impressive form this season.

Murray, who was named in last week’s Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Week, had been making a strong impact before his dangerous tackle against the Brumbies.

Jackson admitted the situation was unlucky, especially since Murray had only re-entered the field due to an HIA concern.

“Yeah, look, it wasn’t great from Mott. I know he put his hand up straight away, unfortunately. It was a tackle that was right at the end of the game.”

With Murray now sidelined, the Drua will have to adjust their forward pack as they prepare for their next challenge.

However, Jackson is confident the young lock will learn from the experience and return stronger.

Murray’s absence will be felt, but the Drua will be looking to maintain their physicality and depth as they push forward in the competition.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Western Force at 6.05pm this Sunday in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

