Inter Milan end Atalanta's unbeaten run with 2-0 victory

[Source: Reuters]

Inter Milan extended their lead atop Serie A to three points with a 2-0 win at third-placed title rivals Atalanta thanks to goals from Carlos Augusto and Lautaro Martinez on Sunday in a hard-fought clash that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Inter moved to 64 points, ahead of Napoli who have 61 after their 0-0 draw at second-from-bottom Venezia earlier on Sunday, while Atalanta remain on 58 points.

The hosts were under pressure early on, with Inter’s Marcus Thuram hitting the upright with just goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi to beat as the visitors began on the front foot.

Atalanta found their way into the game and Inter keeper Yann Sommer had to be at full stretch to tip a Mario Pasalic header over the bar and Ederson fired wide from distance.

Before the break Ademola Lookman decided to go it alone for Atalanta but put his shot well wide of the target and the opening half ended goalless.

There was a break in play shortly after the interval with Inter about to take a corner. Hakan Calhanoglu’s attention was attracted to medical problems for a fan in the away sector before the visitors took the lead when the action resumed.

Calhanoglu whipped the ball into the six-yard box and Carlos rose unmarked to head into the bottom corner, leaving Atalanta’s Carnesecchi rooted to the spot and Inter ahead in the 54th minute.

With the visitors failing to find a second goal, Atalanta always posed a threat but their chances received a hammer blow nine minutes from time when Ederson received two yellow cards in quick succession.

The Brazilian midfielder was booked for dissent and after he sarcastically applauded that decision the referee had no option but to send Ederson off.

Inter put the result beyond doubt with three minutes remaining after Martinez timed his run to perfection to get on the end of Nicolo Barella’s pass before shooting past Carnesecchi from a wide angle just outside the six-yard box.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini was then given his marching orders and Inter should have had a third goal but substitute Davide Frattesi, one-on-one with the keeper, put his shot straight at Carnesecchi.

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni picked up a needless second yellow card in added time but the result was never in doubt as Inter brought an end to Atalanta’s seven-game unbeaten league run and gave their own title hopes a massive boost.

