Ikanivere predicts interesting Deans final

Tevita Ikanivere [right] during the Flying Fijians captains run

Former Queen Victoria School under 18 hooker and Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere believes this year’s Vodafone Deans final will be an interesting one.

Ikanivere, current Flying Fijians prop Livai Natave, former Fiji Warriors prop Joseva Nasaroa were in the front row for QVS in 2017 while Simione Kuruvoli was their halfback.

The national captain says QVS should be fine if they stick to their structure while Nasinu looks good as well.

“I watched the game last week, Nasinu is a good team, I think QVS played well too in how they structured their game and if QVS can do that for 70 minutes I think they’ll shut Nasinu down but may the best team win tomorrow”.

The finals will see Ratu Kadavulevu School take on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in the under-14 grade at 8am while Marist Brothers High School meet Suva Grammar School in the the under-15 at 9:05am.

Lelean Memorial School will be facing SGS in the under-16 finals at 11:25am while Marist faces RKS for the under-17 title at 12:50pm.

The under-19 grade will be a historic one as Lami High School, will be competing in their first Deans finals where they will be playing QVS at 2:20pm.

As for the climax of the tournament, which is the under-18 division, Nasinu Secondary School will be facing defending champions QVS at 5:30pm.

The Weet Bix Raluve finals will be at 10:15am with Niusawa Methodist battling Sigatoka Methodist College in the U16 and at 3:50pm, ACS meets Natabua in the U18.