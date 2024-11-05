Knight's Choice wins the 2024 Melbourne Cup

Racing fans flocked to Flemington Racecourse for the 164th edition of the Melbourne Cup. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Knight’s Choice has won the Melbourne Cup in a massive boilover, prevailing in a photo finish from Japanese raider Warp Speed.

Ridden by Irish expat jockey Robbie Dolan, Knight’s Choice surged past his rivals and hung on in a thrilling finish for trainers John Symons and Sheila Laxon.

Noboru Takagi’s Warp Speed was second by a nose, with in-form jockey Jamie Kah third on Okita Soushi.

It was Dolan’s first win in the race that stops a nation.